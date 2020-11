Demand for testing soars as Thanksgiving approaches



The US setting a new record for current hospitalizations for the 14th consecutive day. With millions of Americans on the move for Thanksgiving, demand for testing is soaring. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:12 Published 3 days ago

New York, New Jersey Looking For Ways To Shorten COVID-19 Test Lines



With growing demand for COVID-19 testing, there has been growing frustration over long lines. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:44 Published 4 days ago