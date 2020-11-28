Friday Night Fever: North Half Championship Edition

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 minute ago

Another edition of friday night fever, i'm matt st.

Jean.

North half championship night, it was so hard to pick a game of the week this week.

So many good teams from our viewing area competing for a spot in the state finals in jackson next week.

I settled on the 1-a matchup between the two time defending champions nanih waiya warriors and the biggersville lions.

Both teams undefeated.

And i mentioned this earlier, but to get to this point in the season without a loss is phenomenal, to get through a 2020 season, through a pandemic, without a loss is downright remarkable.

And that was the case tonight between the warriors and lions.

Nanih waiya, it was their fifth straight north half final appearance, biggersville, first time ever.

There are the nanih waiya warriors, talking with coach this week, he said that the biggersville lions are very opportunistic and the warriors can't give them any extra chances.

====== and what happens?

Very first play of the game, nanih waiya fumbles the football.

Lions recover on the warriors side of the field, but can't do anything with it.

====== after the turnover on downs, warriors trying to get on the board, but this was the story all night for nanih waiya, three yards and a cloud of dust.

They got to the 9 yard line then turned it over on downs.

====== first play on the next lion drive, toss out to zae davis, gets the edge, breaks one tackle, two tackles and he's off down the sideline, you're only supposed to go 20 miles per hour in a school zone young man.

Showing off the wheels, biggersville gets the two point conversion takes the lead 8 to zero.

====== lions defense held again and the following biggersville offensive drive, the very first play, goldman butler seemingly stood up at the line, somehow breaks free and he's off to the races, reaches out for the goal line, not quite, ruled down at the one yard line.

====== no sweat though, they give it to him on the next play, that is ruled a touchdown, two point conversion no good, it was 14 to zero lions at the beginning of the second quarter.

Then the following kickoff as i'm going out to my car, nanih waiya fumbled the kickoff, followed by another biggersville touchdown.

.

20 nothing at the half, the final score 26 to zero in a dazzling defensive performance.

On the road, 2 hours and 45 minutes from home, facing the two time defending champs, and you shut them out.

Biggersville heading to its first ever state championship game in program history.

They will play lumberton next friday at 3 o'clock.

And now we move on to 3-a, and it was the battle of the tigers.

Noxubee county and winona only had one loss this year, and now, they were fighting for their ticket to jackson.

Wtva's rhea thornton was in noxubee county tonight and has this recap of the game.

Std ."

Thanks matt.

There was no sign of tryptophan here tonight.

No body seemed tired from the turkey.

Everybody came out strong here in the battle of the tigers.

The 3a north half championship.

Noxubee county and winona both only had one loss so far this season... but that had to change tonight.

And it's winona who is the first to strike... chase richardson let's it fly... and its a perfect throw... right into the hands of robert mcmath...in stride.

And the winona tigers take the early lead 7-0.

But that was the last lead winona had tonight... as noxubee answers with qb keep from chrishard rupert.

Noxubee gets the 2-point conversion to go up 8-7.

And from their, noxubee just kept rolling... now on defense, the tigers look to pounce... and they do with a massive one handed throw down from jashun hatcher.

He gets the sack for a loss of yards on the play.

Flipping back to offense, rupert scans the field, locks down on his target, and launches the ball right into the bread basket... bobby shanklin takes it 30 yards for another tiger touchdown... advancing their lead to 15.

But thats not all... rupert makes a quick pass out to anthony little.

He gets a nice block right there and is off to the races... no one can catch him!

He crosses the goal line to add yet another t-d to the scoreboard.

Noxubee gets the win tonight 50 to 7.

Noxubee dominated in tonights game... winning the north half championship and will travel to jackson next saturday for a shot at redemption for the 3a state title.

Reporting in noxubee county for friday night fever rhea thornton wtva 9 sports.

And finally before we head to break.

Welcome back to friday night fever, i'm matt st.

Jean.

We showed you the first half, now we got highlights from your 4 through 6 a jean.

Let's head straight to louisville for our 4a matchup between itawamba ag and louisville.

We pick things up in third quarter 18-0 louisville the louisville defense on top of things coming out the half.

Stopping itawamba from moving the chains louisville qb jace hudspeth hands it to jacorey coleman runs a few yards for a first down but the next possession jacorey fumbles the ball.

Itawamaba recovers ball qb ty davis tries to connect with #2 but louisvilles kaliyah coburn's defense puts it to a stop louisville will end up getting possession but will have to punt.

But itawamba blocks the punt!!

That puts itawamba in good position to score a td.

#2 finds his way in for a td!

That last touch down put the score to 18 and 6, which was the final score.

Louisville and that stalwart defense will take on poplarville next saturday at 11 am.

The ridgeland titans who were at home on their senior night hosting 5a powerhouse west point at home on their senior night hosting 5a powerhouse west point for the 5a north state title.first play of the game and zy mcdonald goes long to richard mays for big gain and a first down.a few plays later mcdonald punches it in from 8 yards out and ridgeland leads 8 nothing after a good two point conversion over the green wave.but west point has ground and pound offense and they would answer as cameron young from 8 yards out and ridgeland leads 8 nothing after a good two point conversion over the green wave.but west point has ground and pound offense and they would answer as cameron young powers his way across the goaline on their first possession 8-7 ridgeland.the titans go back to their air attack and ja'braxton boone is coming right into your living room with a fantastic catch.

14-7 titans.

But west point would get a stop in the first half and they would get a go-ahead touchdown late to win 29-22.

The drive for five is still alive in west point.

They are the championship get a go-ahead touchdown late to win 29-22.

The drive for five is still alive in west point.

They are the championship finale, next saturday, 7 pm in jackson.

And now to clinton high school were the arrows face the defending state champion oxford chargers in the 6a north state final.clinton up 14-10 at halftime and they increase their lead as caleb miller goes long and hits his big target carsson deyoungfor a 48 yard touchdown pass and catch.

20-10 arrows.but later in the third quarter oxford gets a big catch.

Mike harvery buys time and jay wortham makes a tough catch in traffic for a touchdown.

20-17 game in favor of the arrows.miller back to pass but takes too much time and jamarri sims gets the strip sack and alex sanford would gets the scoop and score to take a 24-20 lead.

The teams went back and forth late but the chargers scored last and oxford will have a chance to defend its 6a crown next friday at 7 o'clock against the number one team in the state oak grove.

Crown next friday at 7 o'clock against the number one team in the state oak grove.

And that's it folks, our first full season of friday night full season of friday night fever.

Before we end, i would like to thank a few people because lord knows i can't do this on my own.

First of all, the producers, the wizard madi van zile who has been a rock this year, dave bauer, who is johnny on the spot with updating the scoreboard, directors big ben and smurf, rhea thornton, alvin ivy, taylor tucker and rafael henry for working their butts off and getting to as many games as i asked them to.

Thank you to the coaches, we featured 26 different football programs in our games of the week, and it was an absolute delight to speak