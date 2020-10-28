Polling underway for first-ever DDC elections in JandK

Global  
 

Polling for the first phase of the first-ever elections for District Development Council (DDC) in JandK, began on November 28.

People queued up outside Shamasabad polling station in Budgam.

43 out of 280 constituencies in the Union Territory are undergoing voting in the first phase of DDC elections.

Elections will conclude on December 19 and counting of votes will take place on December 22.


