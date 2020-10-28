Polling underway for first-ever DDC elections in JandK

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said elections are no solution to the Kashmir problem and called for a dialogue between India and Pakistan to address the issue. She also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of “murdering the democracy” in the name of District Development Council (DDC) polls as alliance candidates were being confined to homes while others enjoyed full freedom to campaign. The PDP chief said the alliance candidates were not allowed to freely campaign for the DDC polls. "Our people do not have security. They have been confined to their homes and not allowed to run poll campaign while BJP candidates are freely roaming around. This is not done? Will this country run on the BJP's agenda?"They tell us not to talk about Article 370. BJP ministers visit Kashmir and nine out of 10 times, they talk about the revocation of Article 370. I fail to understand that when they are confident that Artilce 370 is gone and will not be restored, why do they get rattled so much when I speak about it," she said. Watch the full video for more details.
As long as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) don't reinstate Article 370 the issue won't be resolved in Jammu and Kashmir, said Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 29 while addressing media persons. She said, "Until and unless the Kashmir issue is resolved, the problem will remain and persist. As long as they do not reinstate Article 370 the issue won't be resolved. Ministers will come and go."
Voting is underway in Jammu and Kashmir for the first phase of District Development Councils (DDC) election. J&K goes to polls first time after the abrogation of Article 370. People were seen outside Shamasabad polling station in Budgam. 43 out of 280 constituencies in the Union Territory are going to polls. The contest is among the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, the BJP & the Apni Party. As many as 1,475 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the polls. Elections for District Development Councils are being held in eight phases. It will conclude on Dec 19 and counting of votes will be held on December 22. Watch the full video for more.
Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 39.69 % voter turnout recorded in the first phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections till 1 pm and the highest 59% voting recorded in Samba. Polling in of the DDC election is underway. People are flocking to the nearest polling stations to cast their votes. Women are also participating in large number. The administration is also taking care of COVID-19 SOPs. 43 constituencies are undergoing polls - 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu. Elections will conclude on December 19 and counting of votes will take place on December 22.
Speaking on J-K District Development Council (DDC) elections, Union Minister of state for Finance Anurag Thakur on November 28 said that people are coming out in large number to vote and sending strong message in support of democracy. "District Development Council elections are important to strengthen democracy. People are coming out in large numbers to vote, sending a strong message in support of democracy. They want peace and development," said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister and BJP in-charge for J-K local body polls
Updating on Budgam encounter, Kashmir IGP, Vijay Kumar informed that both the terrorists killed in the encounter were affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. "One soldier was injured andtwo terrorists were killed. Both the terrorists were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. One of them was a citizen of Pakistan, while the other was from Pulwama district," said Vijay Kumar, Kashmir IGP. Two unidentified terrorists were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Oct 27.
Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that terrorists across the border are making desperate attempts to infiltrate into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and disrupt normal democratic processes."With the ongoing situation on our western borders, terrorism continues to be a serious threat, and that is not abating in spite of all efforts made. There are terrorist launch pads and terrorists across the line of control (LoC) making desperate attempts to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt normal democratic processes," Naravane said. He said that with the onset of winters, last-ditch attempts are being made to infiltrate before the passes close and level of snow make it impossible to cross over. Meanwhile, first phase of DDC polls ended in J&K with nearly 52% voting turnout. Watch the full video for more details.
