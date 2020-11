Arizona troopers arrest Henderson shooting suspects after violent crime spree Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:37s - Published 1 minute ago Arizona troopers arrest Henderson shooting suspects after violent crime spree The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports troopers helped end a multi-state violent crime spree on Thanksgiving Day, including arresting a wanted shooter from a homicide in Nevada. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like