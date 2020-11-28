‘Congress ends up opposing country while opposing PM Modi’: JP Nadda

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19 visited the state. While addressing a gathering in Medinipur, Shah said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government with more than 200 seats in the state after the results of Vidhan Sabha election will be declared. "Senior party members are leaving TMC. Didi accuses BJP of inducing party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection? This is just the start. She will be left alone by the election," he added. Shah is on two-day visit in the state ahead for the West Bengal Assembly elections. Eleven MLAs, an MP and a former MP joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Shah in Medinipur.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal on Saturday amid his two-day visit to Hyderabad. The Airforce Academy performed the graduation parade of the 100th Course in front of the Defence Minister. Singh was accorded the guard of honour at the academy. He also conferred the ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating trainees. Addressing the gathering, Singh said, “In the western sector, our neighbour Pakistan keeps on doing nefarious acts on the border. Even after losing 4 wars, they are still fighting proxy wars using terrorism.” He also praised the IAF and called the 2019 Balakot airstrike as one of the golden chapters in the country's history. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020 on December 19. PM Modi said, "In coming years, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, all of you should exert all possible force which can be mustered. World is heading towards another Industrial Revolution. So from today we must plan and act on achieving our nation-building targets."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020 on December 19 said that India received a record amount of FDI during COVID pandemic. PM Modi said, "The world has confidence in the Indian economy. During the coronavirus pandemic when the world is distraught over channelling investments, we have received a record amount of FDI. We have to increase our domestic investments in order to sustain this confidence."
Braving cold wave, farmers continue to hold protest against centre's three farm laws. 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered 24th day at Singhu border on December 19. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an address to farmers in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing, said farm laws were discussed extensively for 20-22 years.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a rally on November 27. He said, "In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq 's flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance."
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said elections are no solution to the Kashmir problem and called for a dialogue between India and Pakistan to address the issue. She also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of “murdering the democracy” in the name of District Development Council (DDC) polls as alliance candidates were being confined to homes while others enjoyed full freedom to campaign. The PDP chief said the alliance candidates were not allowed to freely campaign for the DDC polls. "Our people do not have security. They have been confined to their homes and not allowed to run poll campaign while BJP candidates are freely roaming around. This is not done? Will this country run on the BJP's agenda?"They tell us not to talk about Article 370. BJP ministers visit Kashmir and nine out of 10 times, they talk about the revocation of Article 370. I fail to understand that when they are confident that Artilce 370 is gone and will not be restored, why do they get rattled so much when I speak about it," she said. Watch the full video for more details.
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 29 alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to ban PDP and trying to get her because she raised her voice against them. She said, "I think BJP wants to develop an ecosystem of itself where there is no place for democracy. They are trying to get to me. They want to ban my party because I raised my voice. I am repeatedly told that Article 370 is being talked about since my release. But what can I do about that."
As long as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) don't reinstate Article 370 the issue won't be resolved in Jammu and Kashmir, said Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 29 while addressing media persons. She said, "Until and unless the Kashmir issue is resolved, the problem will remain and persist. As long as they do not reinstate Article 370 the issue won't be resolved. Ministers will come and go."
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called Muslims as 'Pakistani', Sardars as 'Khalistani', activists as 'Urban Naxal' and students as members of 'Tukde Tukde gang' and 'anti-national' then who is 'Hindustani' in this country, asked Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 29. She said, "They call Muslims as 'Pakistani', Sardars as 'Khalistani', activists as 'Urban Naxal' and students as members of 'Tukde Tukde gang' - 'anti-national'. I fail to understand if everyone is terrorist - anti-national, then who is 'Hindustani' in this country?Only BJP workers?"
2016's surgical strike continues to haunt Pakistan. Pakistan has claimed that "India is planning surgical strike to divert attention from its 'domestic troubles'". Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi claimed that Islamabad has 'credible inputs'. Qureshi's made startling claims during press conference in Abu Dhabi on December 18. "An important development has cropped up [...] I've learned through our intelligence forces [...] that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan," Pakistan's news outlet Dawn quoted Qureshi. NSA to Pakistan Prime Minister in a series of tweets echoed with Pakistan Foreign Minister. Foreign Minister's comments come amid frequent ceasefire violations by his country. His claims come days after two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) opposite Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district by the Indian Army while retaliating to ceasefire violation by the Pakistan. Qureshi made similar claims in April 2019 when he had said Pakistan has "reliable intelligence" that India will attack. In 2016, days after Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian Army at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army conducted a surgical strike across Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and destroyed launch pads completely, killing many terrorists.
A specially-abled man has established a joinery unit in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Arshid Ahmad Wani is sustaining his livelihood and also providing employment to around three to four people in his joinery unit. The administration helped him in getting loan and now he is sustaining his livelihood with ease. 34-year-old man is a resident of Malpora, Litter Village of Pulwama and is a carpenter by profession but a tragedy struck him in 2016 summer, when he was working on the rooftop of a cowshed and lost his balance after which he fell on the boulders resulting in the grievous injuries to his both legs. Speaking to ANI, Arshid said, "Administration helped me in getting a loan. Now, I am able to sustain my livelihood and also provide employment to three to four people."