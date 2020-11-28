‘Congress ends up opposing country while opposing PM Modi’: JP Nadda

BPJ president JP Nadda took a jibe at Congress and J&K leaders in Hyderabad.

He said, “In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq’s flag is restored.

These are our national leaders.

Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country.

It stands with Gupkar alliance.” Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election.

The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the city.

