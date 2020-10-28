Ozzy Osbourne terrified of catching Covid-19 amid emphysema battle

Owners of cinema hall in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are bearing the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic in terms of huge losses. Owners found it difficult to cope up with the government SOPs. Cinema halls opened in Uttar Pradesh on October 15 with 50% capacity. Very few people can be seen at the cinema halls.
On Wednesday, the US recorded 3,157 coronavirus deaths. The stark number marks a new single-day record for deaths related to Covid-19. More Americans died from COVID-19 on Wednesday than the number of people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks. There have been more than 273,000 reported COVID-19 deaths in the US and over 14.5 million confirmed cases. CDC officials warned that the coming months will be the "most difficult in the public health history" of the country.