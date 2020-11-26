'Plot to end Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan': Farmers camp in Delhi, more at borders

Protests by farmers against 3 recent laws are continuing.

The farmers who were allowed to enter the national capital on November 27 are camping at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari.

Some demonstrators there said that they are ready to protest for years until the 'black laws' are revoked.

More farmers are gathered at the borders of Delhi, with reinforcements en route from places like Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala.

Farmer unions from Uttar Pradesh are also planning to join the march to Delhi.

Farmers gathered at the border called on the authorities to remove barriers and 'armies' of security personnel to allow them to proceed to the capital.

Watch the full video for more.