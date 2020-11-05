'Delhi Chalo' protest: Heavy security at Haryana border to stop agitating farmers

Farmers in Punjab have been staging several protests against the three new farm laws, passed by the central government in September this year.
Parliament had passed the three agriculture Bills--The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Several opposition parties have termed these legislations as anti-farmer.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) farmers protested at MBD Mall in Ludhiana over farm laws and closed the reliance stores at the mall. Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the three agriculture laws - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020- since they were passed by the Parliament. Recently, Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, later leading a delegation to Governor VP Singh Badnore urging him to give his assent to three new bills by the assembly.
Farmer groups are heading towards Delhi to protest against amended farm laws on November 25. Group of farmers reached Ludhiana's Ladhowal Toll Plaza. "We're against recent farm laws. Our slogan is 'ghera dalo, dera dalo' which is what we'll do in Delhi. We've water tankers, will sleep in trolleys, also carrying a month's ration," said a protestor. Meanwhile, Police used water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered in Kurukshetra to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration.
Heavy security has been deployed as farmers gathered to proceed to the national capital to stage demonstration against amended farm laws. Police deployed water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered on Chandigarh-Delhi Highway. Farmers' associations also held protest in Punjab's Ludhiana against central government's amended farm laws.
Railway Ministry had halted movement of trains in Punjab in view of farmers' protest on railway tracks. Railway Ministry spokesperson DJ Narain told ANI that the Railway Ministry is only seeking for an..
The members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their protest against new farm laws in Punjab. Protesters blocked Amritsar-Delhi highway to demonstrate on November 05. General secretary of..