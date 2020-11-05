Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Delhi Chalo' protest: Heavy security at Haryana border to stop agitating farmers

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:45s - Published
'Delhi Chalo' protest: Heavy security at Haryana border to stop agitating farmers

'Delhi Chalo' protest: Heavy security at Haryana border to stop agitating farmers

In the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, heavy security has been deployed at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to stop the agitating farmers.

Proper barricading is also being done and police are ready to stop the farmers from entering the national capital.

Delhi Police have rejected all requests from various farmers' organisations to hold protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police will deploy more than 1,500 security personnel at the Faridabad-Delhi borders.

Farmers coming from Ludhiana and other parts of Punjab to Delhi under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union are carrying months' rations with them.

Farmers in Punjab have been staging several protests against the three new farm laws, passed by the central government in September this year.

Parliament had passed the three agriculture Bills--The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Several opposition parties have termed these legislations as anti-farmer.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

States impose night curfew, penalty to curb Covid spread

 The fresh curbs come on a day when the Maharashtra government started implementing strict restrictions on people travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and..
IndiaTimes

Haryana blocks farmers marching to Delhi

 Farmers in large numbers reached the interstate borders of Punjab and Haryana on tractor trolleys on Wednesday to march towards Delhi — which would begin on..
IndiaTimes

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on 'love jihad' law, day after UP ordinance [Video]

Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on 'love jihad' law, day after UP ordinance

Union minister Smriti Irani took on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the issue of 'love jihad', a conspiracy to convert Hindu women as alleged by some Hindutva groups. A day earlier, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh promulgated an ordinance to nullify marriages solemnised with the primary purpose of converting the bride. It also has provisions to punish 'unlawful' religious conversion. Other BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are also mulling similar laws. Owaisi had called the law violative of the Constitution and a diversionary tactic by BJP. Irani said all Indians should hail legislation aimed at protecting women and their rights. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:03Published

Delhi Police Delhi Police Indian law enforcement agency of Delhi Capital Territory

Axis Bank felicitates Delhi Police ASI Seema Dhaka on her stupendous achievement [Video]

Axis Bank felicitates Delhi Police ASI Seema Dhaka on her stupendous achievement

The management of Axis Bank felicitated ASI Seema Dhaka on her stupendous achievement of tracing and reuniting 76 missing or lost children with their families, which earned her Out of Turn Promotion. Sanjay Singh, Special CP, law and order, graced the occasion with his presence and thanked Axis Bank for this gesture. On this occasion, Tanu Malhotra, Sr Vice President, Rajeev Chawla, Vice President and other senior officials of Axis Bank presented a memento and shawl to Seema Dhaka as a token of appreciation. They also wished her success in future endeavours.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Delhi Police solve home loan fraud case [Video]

Delhi Police solve home loan fraud case

Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police solved a home loan fraud case and arrested the accused person Sachin Sharma. Accused had taken a house on rent in Surajmal Vihar of east Delhi and took three loans worth Rs 6.70 crore against rented house by preparing a forged chain of title documents. One of the home loans was taken in the name of a dead person. In this regard, a case was registered at Police Station EOW, New Delhi and investigation was taken up. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused was involved in a criminal conspiracy with accomplices. Under the supervision of senior officials, the police team arrested the accused and produced him before the court. Further investigation is in progress.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Haryana Police Haryana Police


Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India


Bharatiya Kisan Union Bharatiya Kisan Union

Farm laws: BKU farmers forcibly shut Reliance stores in Ludhiana [Video]

Farm laws: BKU farmers forcibly shut Reliance stores in Ludhiana

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) farmers protested at MBD Mall in Ludhiana over farm laws and closed the reliance stores at the mall. Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the three agriculture laws - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020- since they were passed by the Parliament. Recently, Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, later leading a delegation to Governor VP Singh Badnore urging him to give his assent to three new bills by the assembly.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:28Published

Ludhiana Ludhiana Metropolis in Punjab, India

'Dilli Chalo' protest: 'Will sleep in trolleys, carrying month's ration', says protestor [Video]

'Dilli Chalo' protest: 'Will sleep in trolleys, carrying month's ration', says protestor

Farmer groups are heading towards Delhi to protest against amended farm laws on November 25. Group of farmers reached Ludhiana's Ladhowal Toll Plaza. "We're against recent farm laws. Our slogan is 'ghera dalo, dera dalo' which is what we'll do in Delhi. We've water tankers, will sleep in trolleys, also carrying a month's ration," said a protestor. Meanwhile, Police used water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered in Kurukshetra to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published
Farmers from Ambala begin protest march to Delhi [Video]

Farmers from Ambala begin protest march to Delhi

Heavy security has been deployed as farmers gathered to proceed to the national capital to stage demonstration against amended farm laws. Police deployed water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered on Chandigarh-Delhi Highway. Farmers' associations also held protest in Punjab's Ludhiana against central government's amended farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Related videos from verified sources

Punjab farmers continue to block tracks even as Railway announces restoration of trains [Video]

Punjab farmers continue to block tracks even as Railway announces restoration of trains

Farmers in Punjab's Amritsar continued their protest against the new farm laws, saying that they will not allow the passenger trains to run, even as Western Railway (WR) announced to restore the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published
Railway Ministry seeks Punjab govt's assurance of train safety to restore services [Video]

Railway Ministry seeks Punjab govt's assurance of train safety to restore services

Railway Ministry had halted movement of trains in Punjab in view of farmers' protest on railway tracks. Railway Ministry spokesperson DJ Narain told ANI that the Railway Ministry is only seeking for an..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Farmers' union blocks Amritsar-Delhi highway to protest farm laws [Video]

Farmers' union blocks Amritsar-Delhi highway to protest farm laws

The members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their protest against new farm laws in Punjab. Protesters blocked Amritsar-Delhi highway to demonstrate on November 05. General secretary of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:29Published