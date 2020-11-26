Watch: Farmers at Delhi-UP border try to break through barricades



The team of Netflix original series Delhi Crime - actors Shefali Shah and Rajesh Tailang along with writer-director of the show, Richie Mehta - talk to HT City Editor, Monika Rawal about winning the award for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards 2020. From their first reaction to going down memory lane and revisiting the days when the shot for the show to spilling the beans about a season 2 in the pipeline, watch the team at their candid best. Released in March 2019 on Netflix, the show is based on the gruesome Nirbhaya gang rape case that took place in delhi in 2012. Shah plays the female officer in-charge, Vartika Chaturvedi and Tailang as Bhupendra Singh, is the second in command to her character on screen. The show also features actors Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal, Aakash Dahiya and Jaya Bhattacharya. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 23:47 Published on January 1, 1970 Organising international events in Delhi will increase COVID cases: Cardiologist



As many as 4,906 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on November 29, marginally less than yesterday's 4,998, taking the tally in the national capital to 5,66,648, according to the Delhi health department. In a health bulletin released Sunday evening, the Delhi health department informed that a total of 64,186 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Sunday, taking the cumulative positivity rate in the national capital to 9.08 per cent. Meanwhile, 6,325 COVID-19 patients recovered, were discharged or migrated from Delhi on Sunday, while another 68 people died due to the virus. So far, a total of 9,066 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Currently, there are 35,091 active cases in the national capital while 5,22,491 people have recovered, were discharged, or have migrated from Delhi. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01 Published on January 1, 1970

Burari city in Delhi, India Farmers reject Amit Shah’s proposal for early talks, set new demands



Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, agitating farmers who have been staying put at Delhi's borders for four days said on Sunday they will not end the blockade and will continue their stir against the new farm laws. After a meeting of over 30 farmer groups on Sunday, their representatives said they will not move to the Burari ground as it is an "open jail". They said the farmers will not accept any conditional dialogue and will block all five entry points to Delhi. "The condition laid down by Home Minister Amit Shah is not acceptable to us. We will not hold any conditional talks. We reject the government's offer. The blockade will not end. We will block all five entry point to Delhi," Surjeet S Phul, Bhartiya Kisan Union's Punjab president said. Watch the full video for more details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:03 Published on January 1, 1970 Centre's condition is insult to farmers, will never go to Burari: BKU Krantikari Punjab president



The condition what Central government has put forward for talks is an insult to farmers and we will never go to Burari (Delhi), said Surjeet S Phul, President, BKU Krantikari (Punjab) while addressing press conference on November 29. Yesterday, Home Minster Amit Shah said that if farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 03 then he assures them that as soon as farmers shift their protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address their concerns the very next day. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published on January 1, 1970