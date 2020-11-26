Global  
 

Watch: Farmers at Delhi-UP border try to break through barricades

Farmers on November 29 tried to break through the barricades at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad, Delhi-UP Border.

They pushed the barricades and security personnel back to show their anguish.

Farmers are protesting against Centre's three farm laws.

Farmer leaders have denied going to the structured place in Burari.


