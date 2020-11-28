PM Modi to mark Dev Deepawali in Varanasi | Kashi decked up | Oneindia News

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met last night at BJP chief JP Nadda's Delhi house to discuss the farmers agitation; Delhi Police on Monday morning placed concrete barriers at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border after farmer leaders said they will block more highways; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed a price cut for the more reliable RT-PCR tests for COVID-19; Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.

This and more news at 2 PM.

#DevDeepawali #Varanasi #Rajinikanth