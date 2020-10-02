PM Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Varanasi is getting improved infrastructure on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Dev Deepawali. This will benefit both Varanasi and Prayagraj." "Along with beautification of Kashi in past years, we can now witness benefit of work done on connectivity here. New highways, flyovers, widening of roads to reduce traffic jams, work currently being done in and around Varanasi has never happened since independence," he added. PM will also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 30, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has been decked up to welcome the PM. He will launch the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project and participate in Deepotsav celebrations at the ghats of the city. As the city prepared for the PM's visit, security has also been tightened. During the tour of his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi will also attend Dev Deepawali, a festival of light and fervour in Varanasi celebrated on every Poornima of the Kartika month.
As many as 51,000 earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya marking the eve of Kartik Purnima. The lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of River Saryu. Sabarimala Temple in Kerala was decorated as Karthika Deepam celebrations were held. The eve of Dev Deepawali was celebrated in various ways across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday. PM will dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of NH-19. The city glowed on the eve as a laser show was held in Varanasi at Chet Singh Ghat. The Prime Minister will also attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, later in the day. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali in various parts of the country. Kartik Purnima marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published
Buddha Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath reopened after 5 months on October 02. The temple was closed in the month of March due to coronavirus pandemic. Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment here. People thronged to the temple.
While addressing the nation during 'Mann Ki Baat' on November 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Every Indian would feel proud to know that an ancient idol of Devi Annapurna is being brought back..