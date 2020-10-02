Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:46s - Published
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30 to dedicate to the nation six-lane widening project of Handia-Rajatalab section of NH19.

He'll also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi inaugurates 6-lane widening project of Handia-Rajatalab in Varanasi [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates 6-lane widening project of Handia-Rajatalab in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Varanasi is getting improved infrastructure on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Dev Deepawali. This will benefit both Varanasi and Prayagraj." "Along with beautification of Kashi in past years, we can now witness benefit of work done on connectivity here. New highways, flyovers, widening of roads to reduce traffic jams, work currently being done in and around Varanasi has never happened since independence," he added. PM will also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:27Published

For India, 2020 will be known as year of internal discovery: PM Modi

 "Adversity not only builds strength but also brings out our true innate character. This global pandemic has brought to the fore India's national character for..
IndiaTimes

Varanasi Varanasi Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

Varanasi all decked up ahead of PM Modi's visit [Video]

Varanasi all decked up ahead of PM Modi's visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 30, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has been decked up to welcome the PM. He will launch the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project and participate in Deepotsav celebrations at the ghats of the city. As the city prepared for the PM's visit, security has also been tightened. During the tour of his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi will also attend Dev Deepawali, a festival of light and fervour in Varanasi celebrated on every Poornima of the Kartika month.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

National Highway 19 (India, old numbering) old numbering of road in India

Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve [Video]

Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve

As many as 51,000 earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya marking the eve of Kartik Purnima. The lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of River Saryu. Sabarimala Temple in Kerala was decorated as Karthika Deepam celebrations were held. The eve of Dev Deepawali was celebrated in various ways across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday. PM will dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of NH-19. The city glowed on the eve as a laser show was held in Varanasi at Chet Singh Ghat. The Prime Minister will also attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, later in the day. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali in various parts of the country. Kartik Purnima marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published

Sarnath Sarnath Historical city in Uttar Pradesh, India

COVID-19: Sarnath's Buddha Temple reopens after gap of over 5 months [Video]

COVID-19: Sarnath's Buddha Temple reopens after gap of over 5 months

Buddha Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath reopened after 5 months on October 02. The temple was closed in the month of March due to coronavirus pandemic. Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment here. People thronged to the temple.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:36Published

Dev Deepawali (Varanasi) Dev Deepawali (Varanasi) Hindu festival

Related news from verified sources

PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi on Monday for Dev Deepawali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival on Monday has ensured a grand and glittering celebration on...
IndiaTimes - Published

SC dismisses sacked BSF jawan's plea challenging PM Modi's election from Varanasi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea of sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav who had sought...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

As race for COVID vaccine nears end, PM Modi says any laxity still very dangerous [Video]

As race for COVID vaccine nears end, PM Modi says any laxity still very dangerous

In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 29 during his Mann Ki Baat 2.0, part 18 said that any kind of laxity with COVID-19 is very dangerous. "After getting out of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published
Devi Annapurna's idol, stolen in 1913, being brought back from Canada: PM Modi [Video]

Devi Annapurna's idol, stolen in 1913, being brought back from Canada: PM Modi

While addressing the nation during 'Mann Ki Baat' on November 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Every Indian would feel proud to know that an ancient idol of Devi Annapurna is being brought back..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
PM Modi praises Brazil man 'Vishvanath' for promoting Geeta, Vedanta [Video]

PM Modi praises Brazil man 'Vishvanath' for promoting Geeta, Vedanta

While addressing the nation during 'Mann Ki Baat' on November 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India's culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world. Some..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:27Published