Watch: PM Modi attends 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Raj Ghat for Dev Deepawali Mahotsav.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also arrived along with PM Modi.

PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30.


Rejected conditional invitation but doors for unconditional meeting are open: BKU (Dakaunda) General Secy

Farmer leaders held a press conference at Delhi-Haryana Border on November 30. General Secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) Jagmohan Singh said that the farmer unions rejected the conditional invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but doors of unconditional meeting are open. He also said that the leaders couldn't have meeting with farmers' organizations from all the states. "We could only have it with 30 organizations from Punjab," he said.

Reforms are done in interest of farmers which will give them more options: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "New agricultural reforms have given farmers new options and legal protection. Earlier, loan waiver packages used to be announced but the benefits of such schemes never used to reach the farmers." "Farmers are being empowered by giving them options for a bigger market. Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers, which will give them more options. Shouldn't a farmer get freedom to sell his produce directly to those who give them better prices and facilities," he added.

PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in UP's Varanasi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30.

Varanasi farmers got facility to store their produce with establishing of perishable cargo center: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "When connectivity in a region improves it also benefits the farmers there. Recently, a fund of Rs 1 lakh crores was constituted to establish cold storage facilities for farmers and other agriculture infrastructure." "With establishing of a perishable cargo center in Varanasi, now farmers here have got a facility to store and sell their produce easily. Due to this storage capacity, for the first time, the produce of farmers here is being exported in large quantities," PM added. "For the first time, produce of Varanasi farmers is being exported to foreign countries at a large scale. Varanasi's 'Langda' and 'Dussehri' mangoes are spreading their fragrance in London and middle-east. Mango farmers need not go to other cities for packaging now." PM further stated.

Development work of 12 airports in UP is underway: PM Modi

Development work of 12 airports in UP is underway: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh has improved since Yogi Adityanath has become the Chief Minister." "Today, work is underway on development of 12 airports in the state," he added. He will also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi for 'Dev Deepawali'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on...
Mid-Day
Mid-Day - Published


PM Modi inaugurates 6-lane widening project of Handia-Rajatalab in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at..

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30 to dedicate to the nation six-lane widening project of Handia-Rajatalab section of NH19. He'll also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake..

PM Modi to mark Dev Deepawali in Varanasi | Kashi decked up | Oneindia News

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met last night at BJP chief JP Nadda's Delhi house to discuss the farmers agitation; Delhi Police..

