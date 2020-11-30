Watch: PM Modi attends 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' in Varanasi

Farmer leaders held a press conference at Delhi-Haryana Border on November 30. General Secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) Jagmohan Singh said that the farmer unions rejected the conditional invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but doors of unconditional meeting are open. He also said that the leaders couldn't have meeting with farmers' organizations from all the states. "We could only have it with 30 organizations from Punjab," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "New agricultural reforms have given farmers new options and legal protection. Earlier, loan waiver packages used to be announced but the benefits of such schemes never used to reach the farmers." "Farmers are being empowered by giving them options for a bigger market. Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers, which will give them more options. Shouldn't a farmer get freedom to sell his produce directly to those who give them better prices and facilities," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "When connectivity in a region improves it also benefits the farmers there. Recently, a fund of Rs 1 lakh crores was constituted to establish cold storage facilities for farmers and other agriculture infrastructure." "With establishing of a perishable cargo center in Varanasi, now farmers here have got a facility to store and sell their produce easily. Due to this storage capacity, for the first time, the produce of farmers here is being exported in large quantities," PM added. "For the first time, produce of Varanasi farmers is being exported to foreign countries at a large scale. Varanasi's 'Langda' and 'Dussehri' mangoes are spreading their fragrance in London and middle-east. Mango farmers need not go to other cities for packaging now." PM further stated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh has improved since Yogi Adityanath has become the Chief Minister." "Today, work is underway on development of 12 airports in the state," he added. He will also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.
