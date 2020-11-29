Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sarnath Archaeological Site in Varanasi on Monday evening. The prime minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi watched the light and sound show at the Sarnath site. Earlier the prime minister also watched the laser show at the ghats. This comes after PM Modi attended Dev Deepawali Mahotsav at Raj Ghat in Varanasi, earlier in the day. The prime minister lit the customary first diya at the Raj Ghat. Watch the full video for more details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' in UP's Varanasi on November 30. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' along with PM Modi today. Celebrations took place at large scale on this auspicious occasion. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "The statue of the Annapurna deity which was stolen over 100 years ago, is now on its way back here," "It is a matter of great fortune that 'Mata Annapurna' will come back to her original home. Statues of our deities are part of our priceless legacy," he added.
The 'Kartik Purnima' is being observed on November 30. On this occasion, devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. They offered prayers and also took holy dip in river Ganga. The 'Kartik Purnima' is celebrated on full moon day of auspicious 'Kartika' month of Hindu lunar calendar.
The 'Kartik Purnima' is being observed on November 30 in India. On the occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur and also performed 'aarti' there. 'Kartik Purnima' is celebrated on the full moon day of auspicious 'Kartika' month of Hindu lunar calendar.
Farmers’ protest against the centre’s farm bills have now entered the 7th day. The protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border led to the closure of a key route connecting the national capital with the state. Two more border points connecting the national capital with Gurgaon and Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh were also closed as precautionary measures. Farmers maintained that would continue their protests for as long as it takes. Talks between three Union ministers and farmer groups ended in a stalemate on Tuesday evening after they rejected the government's suggestion of a new committee to look into the issues. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government over the protests by farmers against the new laws. ‘They said farmers' income will double. What they did- increased their friends income four times while farmers' income will be halved. Government of lie, loot and of suit boot,’ Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Union government claimed that it never spoke of vaccinating the entire Indian population. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made the comment while addressing a press briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic. Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava elaborated on the statement. He explained that if the government vaccinates a 'critical mass' of people, it may be able to break the chain of transmission. The government's clarification came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited 3 Covid vaccine laboratories to take stock of the progress in clinical trials and production. Watch the full video for more.
Earthen lamps have been lit at Kerala's Sabarimala on the occasion of 'Karthigai Deepam' on November 29. Like Diwali, Karthigai Deepam is a festival of lights. Meanwhile, 'Mahadeepam' was also lit atop the hillock near Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram, Madurai on the occasion of Karthigai festival. Devotees stood in the streets around the temple and chanted hymns as the 'Mahadheepam' was lit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh has improved since Yogi Adityanath has become the Chief Minister." "Today, work is underway on development of 12 airports in the state," he added. He will also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.
51,000 earthen lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of river Saryu as devotees gathered to celebrate Kartik Purnima. "I'm very happy to be part of this event. I'm fasting and praying to Lord Rama on this occasion," said a devotee.
Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Thoothukudi ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' which is expected to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on December 04. 3 NDRF teams are also arrived at Tirunelveli to move towards low-lying areas. Teams of NDRF are also deployed at Kanyakumari, and Alappuzha in Kerala. Cyclone 'Burevi' will cross Sri Lankan coast close to Trincomalee on evening of December 2 and will emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03 morning. 'Burevi' will cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on early morning of December 04.