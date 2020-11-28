Reforms are done in interest of farmers which will give them more options: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "There is a new trend now, earlier decisions of government were opposed, now rumours have become basis for opposition. Propaganda is spread that although decision is right, it can lead to other consequences, about things that haven't happened or will never happen. Same is with farm laws.""The promise of giving 1.5 times more Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers as per Swaminathan Commission was fulfilled. This promise was not only fulfilled on paper, but has reached the bank account of the farmers," he added. "The new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers. We will see and experience benefits of these new laws in the coming days," PM Modi further stated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "When connectivity in a region improves it also benefits the farmers there. Recently, a fund of Rs 1 lakh crores was constituted to establish cold storage facilities for farmers and other agriculture infrastructure." "With establishing of a perishable cargo center in Varanasi, now farmers here have got a facility to store and sell their produce easily. Due to this storage capacity, for the first time, the produce of farmers here is being exported in large quantities," PM added. "For the first time, produce of Varanasi farmers is being exported to foreign countries at a large scale. Varanasi's 'Langda' and 'Dussehri' mangoes are spreading their fragrance in London and middle-east. Mango farmers need not go to other cities for packaging now." PM further stated.
Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met last night at BJP chief JP Nadda's Delhi house to discuss the farmers agitation; Delhi Police..
Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an appeal to farmers protesting in and near the national capital. He said that the Government of India is ready for talks with the agriculture minister having sent..
