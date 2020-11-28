Reforms are done in interest of farmers which will give them more options: PM Modi

Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19.

PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30.

Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "New agricultural reforms have given farmers new options and legal protection.

Earlier, loan waiver packages used to be announced but the benefits of such schemes never used to reach the farmers." "Farmers are being empowered by giving them options for a bigger market.

Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers, which will give them more options.

Shouldn't a farmer get freedom to sell his produce directly to those who give them better prices and facilities," he added.


