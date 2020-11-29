Rejected conditional invitation but doors for unconditional meeting are open: BKU (Dakaunda) General Secy
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Rejected conditional invitation but doors for unconditional meeting are open: BKU (Dakaunda) General Secy
Farmer leaders held a press conference at Delhi-Haryana Border on November 30.
General Secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) Jagmohan Singh said that the farmer unions rejected the conditional invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but doors of unconditional meeting are open.
He also said that the leaders couldn't have meeting with farmers' organizations from all the states.
"We could only have it with 30 organizations from Punjab," he said.
Farmers' unions in Tiruchirappalli on November 30 staged protest against new farm laws by flinging paper planes with their demands written on it. Farmers said that they tried to join the 'Delhi Chalo' protest but police stopped them. They also requested Centre to take back new farm laws. Farmers of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are protesting at Delhi borders against the farm laws.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sarnath Archaeological Site in Varanasi on Monday evening. The prime minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi watched the light and sound show at the Sarnath site. Earlier the prime minister also watched the laser show at the ghats. This comes after PM Modi attended Dev Deepawali Mahotsav at Raj Ghat in Varanasi, earlier in the day. The prime minister lit the customary first diya at the Raj Ghat. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14Published
Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, agitating farmers who have been staying put at Delhi's borders for four days said on Sunday they will not end the blockade and will continue their stir against the new farm laws. After a meeting of over 30 farmer groups on Sunday, their representatives said they will not move to the Burari ground as it is an "open jail". They said the farmers will not accept any conditional dialogue and will block all five entry points to Delhi. "The condition laid down by Home Minister Amit Shah is not acceptable to us. We will not hold any conditional talks. We reject the government's offer. The blockade will not end. We will block all five entry point to Delhi," Surjeet S Phul, Bhartiya Kisan Union's Punjab president said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:03Published
Amid Punjab farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, traffic movement is affected on Tikri border on Delhi-Bahadurgarh road. The Delhi Police kept the Tikri borders closed for vehicles and heavy security have also been deployed. Office goers are mainly affected from this development. Delhi Police have appealed commuters to avoid travelling towards the Singhu and Tikri borders, Mukarba Chowk, NH-44, GT-Karnal Road and Outer Ring Road.