Rejected conditional invitation but doors for unconditional meeting are open: BKU (Dakaunda) General Secy

Farmer leaders held a press conference at Delhi-Haryana Border on November 30.

General Secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) Jagmohan Singh said that the farmer unions rejected the conditional invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but doors of unconditional meeting are open.

He also said that the leaders couldn't have meeting with farmers' organizations from all the states.

"We could only have it with 30 organizations from Punjab," he said.