Shop Owners Relying On Small Business Saturday More This Year
After Black Friday, local shop owners are hoping there's spending money left for them on Small Business Saturday.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Local flower shop depending on Small Business Saturday boostA local flower shop, Flowers by Renee, is depending on sales from Small Business Saturday to help boost its finances.
Shop Owners Hope For Increase In Sale On Small Business SaturdayNow more than ever, local businesses are in need of support, and many are offering special discounts and incentives on Small Business Saturday.
San Diego businesses push to shop local for Small Business SaturdayMany San Diego businesses say this year's Small Business Saturday is more important than ever amid the pandemic.