'Delhi Chalo': Will reply tomorrow after meeting, says BKU Punjab president on Shah's request of holding talks

Bharatiya Kisan Union's Punjab president Jagjit Singh reacted on Home Minister Amit Shah's request to shift the protestors to structured place in Burari.

He said that the farmers' leaders will hold talk tomorrow to decide their response to the Home Minister.

"Amit Shah ji has called for early meeting on a condition, it's not good.

He should've offered talks with open heart without condition.

We'll hold meeting tomorrow morning to decide our response," he said.

Earlier, Shah said that if farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 03 then, he want to assure them that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day.


