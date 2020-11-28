'Delhi Chalo': Will reply tomorrow after meeting, says BKU Punjab president on Shah's request of holding talks
'Delhi Chalo': Will reply tomorrow after meeting, says BKU Punjab president on Shah's request of holding talks
Bharatiya Kisan Union's Punjab president Jagjit Singh reacted on Home Minister Amit Shah's request to shift the protestors to structured place in Burari.
He said that the farmers' leaders will hold talk tomorrow to decide their response to the Home Minister.
"Amit Shah ji has called for early meeting on a condition, it's not good.
He should've offered talks with open heart without condition.
We'll hold meeting tomorrow morning to decide our response," he said.
Earlier, Shah said that if farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 03 then, he want to assure them that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day.
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Supreme Court's hearing said that they haven't blocked roads."We'll discuss future course of action in our Panchayat. We've not blocked roads, barricades have been put up by police. SC is right that issue should be resolved soon. We'll go if we're called. Govt wants amendments while we want them to take back farm laws," said Rakesh Tikait, BKU.
Bhartiya Kisan Union's president MS Rai said that farmers' unions will hold discussion when they receive a written notice from Supreme Court. "We've not received any written notice from SC. When we get a notice, all farmers' unions will hold a discussion and take a decision," said MS Rai, Bhartiya Kisan Union, Doaba. The Supreme Court has allowed impleadment of 8 farmer unions as respondents in petitions seeking removal of protestors from Delhi borders.
Amid continuing protest by farmers on Delhi borders over new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh at Krishi Bhavan. The farmers submitted a memorandum to the Minister with suggestions regarding the farm laws and Minimum Support Price (MSP). Tomar said, “The farmers who met me today said they support the three farm laws. They extended their support to the government. They were misled since some farmers were spreading misinformation.” Meanwhile, protesting farmers continued their agitation braving the chilly weather. They said they will block the Chilla Border between Delhi & Noida in UP on Dec 16. Leaders said there would only be further talks if govt repeals the new farm laws. Watch the full video for more details.
