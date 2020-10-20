Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:09s - Published
Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures

Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures

Diego Maradona honoured at Spanish top flight fixtures involving Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and former club Sevilla.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Argentine football player and manager

Diego Maradona: Memorials held in football star's home town [Video]

Diego Maradona: Memorials held in football star's home town

Maradona’s precocious talent was spotted early and he made his professional debut at age fifteen for Buenos Aires club, Argentinos Juniors.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:21Published
Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum [Video]

Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum

The hotel room, in which the late Diego Maradona had stayed during his visit to Kerala in 2012, has been converted into a museum in memory of the football legend. Maradona, who passed away on November 25 at the age of 60, had stayed in room number 309 at the Blue Nile Hotel during his visit eight years back. The room was later renamed as the 'Maradona Suite'. The 'Maradona Suite' at the Blue Nile Hotel in the football frenzy district of Kannur has been dedicated by the owner to the football legend as a Museum. Maradona captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. The room has a photo of Maradona. The things he used during his stay has been framed and kept in the room.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Argentine prosecutors probe Maradona death

 Argentine prosecutors were investigating Friday the circumstances surrounding the death of Diego Maradona and...
WorldNews

La Liga La Liga Top professional Spanish football division

Barcelona beaten as Atletico go level on points with leaders

 Atletico Madrid move level on points with the La Liga leaders after a win against Barcelona that leaves their opponents nine points adrift of the top two.
BBC News

Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid Spanish professional sports club based in Madrid

Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues [Video]

Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues

VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA TRAINING SESSION / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN TALKING ABOUT LIONEL MESSI SITUATION IN THE CLUB, ABOUT MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID / ATLETICO MDARID

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:39Published

Is Atletico Madrid's Felix finally justifying £113m fee?

 How an ageing Luis Suarez and a coming-of-age Joao Felix are leading an Atletico Madrid title challenge which could last the course.
BBC News
Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance [Video]

Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance

Diego Simeone backs his Atletico Madrid side to end Bayen Munich's winning streak in European competitions.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:12Published

Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

Champions League: Real Madrid win 2-0 at 10-man Inter; Atalanta stun Liverpool

 Real Madrid produced its most complete performance yet in this season’s Champions League to beat 10-man Inter Milan 2-0 on Wednesday. Eden Hazard converted a..
WorldNews
Zidane and Koke remember Maradona [Video]

Zidane and Koke remember Maradona

Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane says Diego Maradona's death marks a sad day "not only for the soccer world, but for the entire world".

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:09Published

Inter Milan 0-2 Real Madrid: Arturo Vidal sent off as Inter stay bottom of Group B

 Inter Milan's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League are dealt a huge blow as Real Madrid claim victory at the San Siro.
BBC News

Christian Eriksen: How did ex-Tottenham midfielder's Inter Milan dream turn into a nightmare?

 Long linked with Real Madrid but now at Inter Milan, Christian Eriksen's dream has turned into a nightmare so far in Italy.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Diego Maradona honored by Indian football lovers [Video]

Diego Maradona honored by Indian football lovers

A shockwave rippled through the neighborhoods of Kolkata, known to be the Mecca of Indian football, following the demise of legendary footballer Diego Armando Maradona.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
Chinese tower illuminated in honour of Diego Maradona [Video]

Chinese tower illuminated in honour of Diego Maradona

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:17Published
Napoli fans' tribute to Maradona [Video]

Napoli fans' tribute to Maradona

Napoli fans chanted Diego Maradona's name and lit up flares around the San Paolo stadium to pay tribute to their late club icon ahead of their side's Europa League encounter against Rijeka on..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:25Published