Eddie Jones: England victory could have turned out like a psycho horror movie PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Eddie Jones: England victory could have turned out like a psycho horror movie England Rugby head coach Eddie Jones said he was "really pleased" that histeam had managed to overcome obstacles to claim victory over Wales in theAutumn Nations Cup and avoid a "horror movie" repeat of old mistakes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend