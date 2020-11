Nevada leaders, others react to death of Tony Hsieh Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:21s - Published 2 minutes ago Nevada leaders, others react to death of Tony Hsieh Several Nevada leaders are reacting to the death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh reported on Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IN OUR VALLEY - HE'S CREDITEDFOR WORKING WON SEVERALDOWNTOWN PROJECTS - EVENINVESTING ABOUT 350 MILLIONDOLLARS INTO REVITALIZING THEAREA - VIA THE DOWNTOWNPROJECT."YOU KNEW THAT YOU HAD SOMEBODYIN LAS VEGAS THAT HAD YOURBACK" FORMER DOWNTOWN LAS VEGASCASINO EXECUTIVE KIP KELLY -SAW FIRSTHAND THE IMPACT HSEIHHAD ON THE DOWNTOWN AREA."HE'S A TRUE DISRUPTER IN EVERYSENSE OF THE WORD SO WHEN HECAME DOWNTOWN, HE HAD A MISSIONTO DISRUPT WHAT WAS CURRENTLYHAPPENING THERE AND GAVE IT ACOMPLETE FACE LIFT." THE WORDSOF SUPPORT - POURING IN.NEVADA ATTORNEY GENERAL AARONFORD -- SAYING "TONY WAS AVISIONARY WHO WILL BE SORELYMISSED IN LAS VEGAS ANDBEYOND." LAS VEGAS MAYORCAROLYN GOODMAN CALLING HISPASSING - A TRAGIC LOSS.TWEETING "HE WAS ALWAYSDREAMING, WORKING TO INSPIREAND LEADING OTHERS TO CREATE ANEW VISION FOR TOMORROW.OUR PRAYERS AND SYMPATHIES TOHIS FAMILY.AND IVANKA TRUMP SAID "TONY WASA DEEPLY ORIGINAL THINKERALWAYS CHALLENGING ME TO REJECTCONFORMITY & FOLLOW MY HEART."AND THE WORDS OF SUPPORT -CONTINUE TO COME IN TONIGHTFROM OFFICIALS AND FAMILIARFACES IN THE STATE.IF YOU'D LIKE TO READ THEM - WEHAVE THEM UP AT KTNV.COM.THE FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCEIS HONORING TONY HSIEH WITH ASPECIAL





