Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee offers food to protesting farmers: Watch|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee offers food to protesting farmers: Watch|Oneindia News

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee offers food to protesting farmers: Watch|Oneindia News

As farmers continued their protest against the farm laws at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) on November 29, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) offered food to the protesting farmers.

A meeting of farmers also took place as they continued their protest against the farm laws.

#FarmerProtest #FoodForFarmers #DelhiGurudwara


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee offers food to protesting farmers [Video]

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee offers food to protesting farmers

As farmers continued their protest against the farm laws at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) on November 29, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) offered food to the protesting farmers. A..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
PM Modi says 'new farm laws have given new opportunities to farmers'|Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi says 'new farm laws have given new opportunities to farmers'|Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke of the Centre's new farm laws and the advantages they brought. PM Modi said that The agricultural reforms in the past few days have also now opened new doors of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:25Published
Govt treating protesting farmers like terrorists: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Govt treating protesting farmers like terrorists: Sanjay Raut

Reacting to the ongoing farmers protest, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on November 29 said that the central government is treating farmers like terrorists. "The way farmers have been stopped from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published