Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee offers food to protesting farmers: Watch|Oneindia News

As farmers continued their protest against the farm laws at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) on November 29, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) offered food to the protesting farmers.

A meeting of farmers also took place as they continued their protest against the farm laws.

#FarmerProtest #FoodForFarmers #DelhiGurudwara