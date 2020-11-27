Duchess of Cambridge jokes about toddler tantrums
The Duchess of Cambridge has joked she'd like to "ask the experts" how to deal with toddler tantrums.
Duchess of Cambridge takes questions on early years campaignThe Duchess of Cambridge answers questions from members of the public, aftercalling for early years development to be brought into focus as one of the keyissues of our time.
Kate outlines importance of early years development in passionate addressThe Duchess of Cambridge has called for the early years development ofchildren to be viewed on the same level as “other great social challenges andopportunities of our time”. Kate said the..
The Duchess of Cambridge delivered her speech on the Early Years and spoke about why the issue matters so much to herThe Duchess of Cambridge has delivered her speech on the Early Years and spoke about why the issue matters so much to her