Five Star Christmas Movie - Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster, Alistair Abell
Five Star Christmas Movie Trailer and Clip HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: When a travel writer shows up unexpectedly at their dad's Bed and Breakfast, the Ralston family all pretend to be guests in hopes of a good review.
Lucy (Bethany Joy Lenz) falls for guest, Jake (Victor Webster), but can't share her secret.
Genre: Romance
Directed by: Christie Will Wolf
Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster, Alistair Abell
