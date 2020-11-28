Global  
 

Trump Accuses FBI, DOJ Of Helping To Steal Election From Him

President Donald Trump on Sunday pointed the finger of blame for losing to President-elect Joe Biden at two federal agencies.

Business Insider reports Trump said in a Fox News interview he believed the FBI and the Department of Justice may have tried to steal the election from him.

Business Insider reports there is neither evidence to support such an accusation, nor evidence to support his baseless claims of voter fraud in the election.


