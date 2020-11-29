A Ring For Christmas Movie - Liliana Tandon, Dean Geyer, Charles Hittinger Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published 3 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:30s - Published A Ring For Christmas Movie - Liliana Tandon, Dean Geyer, Charles Hittinger A Ring For Christmas Movie trailer (2020) - HD - Plot synopsis: Spoiled single girl Angie Moore gets cut off 25 days before Christmas. When she discovers the existence of a sizable trust fund that she will inherit once she gets married, Angie decides to find a man to marry - by Christmas. Genre: Comedy, Romance Director: Don E. FauntLeRoy Writer: Liliana Tandon Stars: Liliana Tandon, Dean Geyer, Charles Hittinger 0

