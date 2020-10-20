Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK extends ban on Huawei 5G gear

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:18s - Published
UK extends ban on Huawei 5G gear

UK extends ban on Huawei 5G gear

British telecommunications firms must not install new Huawei 5G kit after September 2021, the government said on Monday (November 30).

The ban is part of a plan to purge the Chinese firm's equipment from high speed mobile networks.

Eve Johnson reports.

The UK will ban the installation of new 5G gear from Huawei starting in September 2021.

Britain regards the Chinese firm as a security risk, following the lead of intelligence allies like the United States.

Britain's latest move is part of a plan to purge Huawei's equipment from high-speed mobile networks.

It has already banned telecoms from buying Huawei 5G kit after the end of the year and ordered all Huawei equipment to be removed from its 5G network by the end of 2027.

But Monday's (November 30) announcement came as a surprise for the industry, according to media reports.

Earlier this year, the government was actually encouraging telecoms to stock up on Huawei gear.

Telecoms need spare parts to maintain and update networks, and there were fears that U.S. sanctions on the Chinese company could disrupt supply lines.

With the new ban, some stockpiles may prove useless after the September 2021 deadline.

Britain has also announced a new strategy to diversify the 5G supply chain, including a 250 million pound investment.

So far, no response from Huawei on the new ban.

But the company has said it was "disappointed" at being excluded from Britain's 5G roll-out.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Huawei Huawei Chinese technology company

Canada police supervisor denies requesting Huawei CFO's phone passcodes

 By Sarah Berman VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Canadian border agents who interrogated Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before her arrest collected the..
WorldNews
China slates UK fines on companies working with Huawei [Video]

China slates UK fines on companies working with Huawei

China said on Wednesday that the UK fining British companies which cooperate with tech-firm Huawei will harm Chinese firms' interests.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:38Published
UK wants fines for telcos using firms like Huawei [Video]

UK wants fines for telcos using firms like Huawei

Britain's telecoms companies could be fined up to 10% of turnover or 100,000 pounds ($133,140) a day if they contravene a ban on using equipment made by China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd under a new law put forward on Tuesday. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

UK telecom companies face big fines under new security law

 LONDON (AP) — Telecom companies in Britain face hefty fines if they don't comply with strict new security rules under a new law proposed in Parliament on..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

China to Sweden: drop Huawei ban, or face fallout [Video]

China to Sweden: drop Huawei ban, or face fallout

China has told Sweden to reconsider its move to ban Huawei and ZTE from the country's 5G phone networks, warning that the move could have consequences for Swedish firms. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Sweden bans Huawei; Ericsson risks blowback [Video]

Sweden bans Huawei; Ericsson risks blowback

Sweden says it is banning Huawei from its 5G networks. If Beijing decides to retaliate, that could leave Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson vulnerable. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published