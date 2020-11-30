REPORTS: Ravens' TE Mark Andrews, pass-rusher Matt Judon positive for COVID-19
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Ravens' Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19.
Ravens Dealing With Positive COVID Test Results Including Mark Ingram, J.K. DobbinsMultiple positive coronavirus tests led the Ravens to temporarily shut down their facility. That includes two of the teams running backs.
Ticketmaster to Reportedly Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Vaccinations for ConcertsTicketmaster to Reportedly Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Vaccinations for Concerts.
According to 'Billboard,' which reported
the plan on Wednesday.
Ticketmaster will have customers use..
Rep. Matt Gaetz Wore A Gas Mask To Jeer At Dems. Now He Has COVID-19An ardent supporter and ally of President Donald Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Gaetz was recently re-elected to his third term in the US House of..