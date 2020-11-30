Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

REPORTS: Ravens' TE Mark Andrews, pass-rusher Matt Judon positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:17s - Published
REPORTS: Ravens' TE Mark Andrews, pass-rusher Matt Judon positive for COVID-19

REPORTS: Ravens' TE Mark Andrews, pass-rusher Matt Judon positive for COVID-19

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Ravens' Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ravens Dealing With Positive COVID Test Results Including Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins [Video]

Ravens Dealing With Positive COVID Test Results Including Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins

Multiple positive coronavirus tests led the Ravens to temporarily shut down their facility. That includes two of the teams running backs.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:41Published
Ticketmaster to Reportedly Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Vaccinations for Concerts [Video]

Ticketmaster to Reportedly Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Vaccinations for Concerts

Ticketmaster to Reportedly Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Vaccinations for Concerts. According to 'Billboard,' which reported the plan on Wednesday. Ticketmaster will have customers use..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published
Rep. Matt Gaetz Wore A Gas Mask To Jeer At Dems. Now He Has COVID-19 [Video]

Rep. Matt Gaetz Wore A Gas Mask To Jeer At Dems. Now He Has COVID-19

An ardent supporter and ally of President Donald Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Gaetz was recently re-elected to his third term in the US House of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published