Salem nurse placed on leave over TikTok video

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Workers*cannot be remote.

New at 11 --- a tiktok video gone wrong.

A salem health nurse has been placed on administrative leave --- after a video of her saying she didn't wear a mask out in public -- and let her children have play dates -- went viral.

The original tiktok has since been deleted.

But -- what you can see here on your screen is a duet of her*original video where*another user is reacting to it.

Its important to note -- the tik tok claims she's an oncology nuse there -- but that information has not been confirmed.

Salem health wrote on its facebook page today --- that the nurse has been placed on administrative leave -- while an investigation takes place.

They went on to say quote -- "yesterday, a nurse employed with salem health posted a video on social media which displayed*cavalier*disregard for the*seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work.

This video has prompted an outcry from concerned community members.

We want to thank those of you who brought this to our attention and assure you that we are taking this very




