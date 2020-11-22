Devotees flock to Triveni Sangam on occasion of 'Kartik Purnima'

Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve



As many as 51,000 earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya marking the eve of Kartik Purnima. The lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of River Saryu. Sabarimala Temple in Kerala was decorated as Karthika Deepam celebrations were held. The eve of Dev Deepawali was celebrated in various ways across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday. PM will dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of NH-19. The city glowed on the eve as a laser show was held in Varanasi at Chet Singh Ghat. The Prime Minister will also attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, later in the day. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali in various parts of the country. Kartik Purnima marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

