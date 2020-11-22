Devotees flock to Triveni Sangam on occasion of 'Kartik Purnima'

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 28 after he made a pitch for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. Owaisi hit back at Yogi during a rally saying, “You will be renamed not Hyderabad.” While campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath said, “Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said, 'Why not?' I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in Uttar Pradesh. Then why can't Hyderabad be renamed as Bhagyanagar?” Adityanath also held a roadshow in the Malkajgiri division of Hyderabad. Watch the video for more details.
The 'Kartik Purnima' is being observed on November 30 in India. On the occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur and also performed 'aarti' there. 'Kartik Purnima' is celebrated on the full moon day of auspicious 'Kartika' month of Hindu lunar calendar.
Indian-Americans celebrated Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God at various places in the US. People gathered in small numbers due to Covid pandemic at various water bodies. Devotees performed Chhath puja rituals at Lake Manalapan in New Jersey. The annual festival was organised by Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America. The event was attended by Consul General of India (New York) Randhir Jaiswal and his deputy. Hundreds of Indian-American devotees watched celebrations live on Zoom and other social media. The four-day puja see rituals known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, Surya Shashthi. Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.
As many as 51,000 earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya marking the eve of Kartik Purnima. The lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of River Saryu. Sabarimala Temple in Kerala was decorated as Karthika Deepam celebrations were held. The eve of Dev Deepawali was celebrated in various ways across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday. PM will dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of NH-19. The city glowed on the eve as a laser show was held in Varanasi at Chet Singh Ghat. The Prime Minister will also attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, later in the day. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali in various parts of the country. Kartik Purnima marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.
