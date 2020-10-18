Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Parson orders flags at half staff Monday to honor KC firefighter who died of Covid-19

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Gov. Parson orders flags at half staff Monday to honor KC firefighter who died of Covid-19

Gov. Parson orders flags at half staff Monday to honor KC firefighter who died of Covid-19

Robert "Bobby" Rocha died of Covid-19 November 21, Rocha was a 29 year veteran of the department.

Missouri governor mike parson ordering flags fly at half staff at all fire stations in the show me state tomorrow.

The motion in honor of kansas city firefightr bobby rocha who died of covid-19.

According to the governor's website rocha died on the 21st.

St.

Joseph's fire cheif reacted to the news earlier this week.

(sot ) governor parson stated on his website that rocha lived by the highest ideals of fire service.

Rocha had a 29 year career with the kansas city fire department.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Laura Kelly orders flags to be lowered to half-staff after Kansas passes 1,000 COVID-19 deaths [Video]

Gov. Laura Kelly orders flags to be lowered to half-staff after Kansas passes 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Gov. Laura Kelly orders flags to be lowered to half-staff after Kansas passes 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:38Published
Flags To Be Lowered For Fallen Commerce City Police Officer Curt Holland [Video]

Flags To Be Lowered For Fallen Commerce City Police Officer Curt Holland

Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags on public buildings to be flown at half-staff for a fallen Commerce City police officer.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:04Published