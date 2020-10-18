Video Credit: KQTV - Published 7 minutes ago

Robert "Bobby" Rocha died of Covid-19 November 21, Rocha was a 29 year veteran of the department.

Gov. Parson orders flags at half staff Monday to honor KC firefighter who died of Covid-19

Missouri governor mike parson ordering flags fly at half staff at all fire stations in the show me state tomorrow.

The motion in honor of kansas city firefightr bobby rocha who died of covid-19.

According to the governor's website rocha died on the 21st.

Joseph's fire cheif reacted to the news earlier this week.

(sot ) governor parson stated on his website that rocha lived by the highest ideals of fire service.

Rocha had a 29 year career with the kansas city fire department.