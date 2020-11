Stuart Bingham makes 147 at UK Championship



Stuart Bingham compiled the second maximum break in as many days at the UKChampionship in Milton Keynes. Less than 24 hours after Kyren Wilson scored a147 against Ashley Hugill, Bingham repeated the feat in the sixth frame of hisfirst round match against Zak Surety.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39 Published on January 1, 1970