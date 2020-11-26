Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Mark Hamill leads tributes to Dave Prowse the original Darth Vader, Chrissy Teigen beginning to heal after difficult c

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Trending: Mark Hamill leads tributes to Dave Prowse the original Darth Vader, Chrissy Teigen beginning to heal after difficult c
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mark Hamill Mark Hamill American actor, producer, director, and writer

Trending: Mark Hamill leads tributes to Dave Prowse the original Darth Vader, Chrissy Teigen beginning to heal after difficult [Video]

Trending: Mark Hamill leads tributes to Dave Prowse the original Darth Vader, Chrissy Teigen beginning to heal after difficult

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur

Chrissy Teigen's best red carpet fashion looks [Video]

Chrissy Teigen's best red carpet fashion looks

A look at TV presenter and model Chrissy Teigen's best red carpet fashionmoments. From the Oscars to the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Teigen has arrivedwearing outfits from an array of the world's top designers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Chrissy Teigen 'sorry' after blasting critic of Duchess Meghan's miscarriage reveal [Video]

Chrissy Teigen 'sorry' after blasting critic of Duchess Meghan's miscarriage reveal

Chrissy Teigen has apologised to her Twitter followers for attacking a British reporter after he criticised Meghan Markle's decision to share her miscarriage news.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Darth Vader Darth Vader Fictional character in the Star Wars franchise

Darth Vader's Original 'Star Wars' Helmet Stolen

 Darth Vader -- or his head, rather -- was taken away by the dark side yet again, but cops stepped in to save the day ... TMZ has learned. No Jedis required. Law..
TMZ.com

New trailers: Small Axe: Red White and Blue, Equinox, Sweet Home, and more

 John Boyega stars in Small Axe: Red, White and Blue | Amazon Prime

I would like to discuss my THOUGHTS about the Netflix movie Happiest Season with..
The Verge
Star Wars’ David Prowse immensely affable, C-3PO actor says [Video]

Star Wars’ David Prowse immensely affable, C-3PO actor says

Actor Anthony Daniels has paid tribute to his Star Wars costar David Prowse, who passed away at the age of 85, describing him as an “immensely” affable and warm person. Prowse was best known for playing Darth Vader in the in the original Star Wars trilogy, while Daniels starred as droid C-3PO. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Mark Hamill leads tributes to Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse following death

Mark Hamill has hailed his Star Wars co-star Dave Prowse as “a kind man” who was “much more...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85 [Video]

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85

Actor David Prowse, who donned the iconic Darth Vader suit in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died following a short illness.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:30Published
Original Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies At Age 85 [Video]

Original Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies At Age 85

David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:41Published
Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85 [Video]

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85

Actor David Prowse who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy has died aged 85. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published