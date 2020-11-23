Global  
 

Brexit briefing: 31 days until the end of the transition period

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.


Michel Barnier says 'poisson' when asked about EU fishing rights [Video]

Michel Barnier says 'poisson' when asked about EU fishing rights

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier did not say how Brexit negotiationswent after the second day of weekend discussions. When asked if negotiatorshad got any closer to reaching an agreement on fishing rights while leavingfor the night just before 10pm, Mr Barnier simply said: “Poisson.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Michel Barnier: Brexit talks continue even on Sunday [Video]

Michel Barnier: Brexit talks continue even on Sunday

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says make-or-break Brexit negotiations continue "even on Sunday". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit talks

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit negotiations in London with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

Malta: The End Is Near: Preparing For The End Of The Brexit Transition Period - GVZH Advocates

The Brexit transition period is ending on the 31st of December 2020, as established in the EU-UK...
Mondaq - Published

UK: Data Protection And Brexit: Key Areas To Consider - Cooley LLP

For better or for worse: 2020 is shortly coming to an end. This means that the end of the Brexit...
Mondaq - Published

Brexit: Hauliers fear 'mayhem' at Holyhead port

There are claims Holyhead port will not be ready for the end of the Brexit transition period.
BBC News - Published


