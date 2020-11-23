Brexit briefing: 31 days until the end of the transition period

Michel Barnier says 'poisson' when asked about EU fishing rights



The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier did not say how Brexit negotiationswent after the second day of weekend discussions. When asked if negotiatorshad got any closer to reaching an agreement on fishing rights while leavingfor the night just before 10pm, Mr Barnier simply said: “Poisson.”

