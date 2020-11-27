Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees offer prayers at Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

Devotees visited at Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti in Delhi on November 30.

They offered prayers and lit the candles on the occasion.

Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism.

Devotees also offered prayers at Gurdwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Prakash Parv', is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.