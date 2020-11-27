Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees offer prayers at Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees offer prayers at Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees offer prayers at Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

Devotees visited at Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti in Delhi on November 30.

They offered prayers and lit the candles on the occasion.

Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism.

Devotees also offered prayers at Gurdwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Prakash Parv', is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gurudwara Bangla Sahib Gurudwara Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi, India


Guru Nanak Guru Nanak Founder of Sikhism

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Protesting farmers distribute 'prasad' to cops at Tikri border [Video]

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Protesting farmers distribute 'prasad' to cops at Tikri border

The whole nation is celebrating 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 30. On this occasion, protesting farmers offered prayers at Tikri border protest site. They also distribute 'prasad' among each other and security personnel to mark the celebrations. Farmers have continued their agitation at Delhi border after rejecting the offer of conditional talks of the central government.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published
Protesting farmers celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti at Delhi-Haryana border [Video]

Protesting farmers celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti at Delhi-Haryana border

On occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji protesting farmers sang 'gurbani' at Singhu border. They prayed at the protest site and also distributed sweets on the occasion. Farmers have continued their agitation at Delhi border after rejecting the offer of conditional talks of the central government.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Protesting farmers at Delhi-Haryana border undergo medical check up [Video]

Protesting farmers at Delhi-Haryana border undergo medical check up

A medical check-up camp was setup at Delhi-Haryana Border on November 30. Farmers are protesting against the agricultural laws here at Singhu Border. They have continued their agitation at Delhi border after rejecting the offer of conditional talks of the central government.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:25Published

Sikhism Sikhism Religion originating in the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple [Video]

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple

On the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, devotees in Amritsar offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, on November 30. Devotees also took holy dip at the 'Sarovar' on the occasion. Guru Nanak Dev ji was the founder of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Prakash Utsav', is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published
Watch: Golden Temple lights up on Prakash Parv [Video]

Watch: Golden Temple lights up on Prakash Parv

Gurudwara Harmandar Sahib in Amritsar, popularly known as Golden Temple, has been lit in colourful lights on the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The reflection of the glittering temple fell on the 'Sarovar', the scared pond this evening. Devotees visited the Golden Temple on the occasion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Related videos from verified sources

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Protesting farmers offer prayers at Tikri border in Delhi: Watch [Video]

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Protesting farmers offer prayers at Tikri border in Delhi: Watch

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s contentious farm bills offered prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday at Tikri border in Delhi. The ongoing protests by thousands of farmers..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published
Gurupurab: Chandigarh artist makes optical illusion portrait of Guru Nanak Dev [Video]

Gurupurab: Chandigarh artist makes optical illusion portrait of Guru Nanak Dev

A visual artist from Chandigarh made an optical illusion portrait of Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of Gurpurab. The portrait is kept at Gurdwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib. The artist, Varun Tandon..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:09Published
Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary: Sikh 'jatha' from India to leave for Pakistan today [Video]

Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary: Sikh 'jatha' from India to leave for Pakistan today

A Sikh 'jatha' from India will leave for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on November 27. They will leave ahead of the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary. Sikh 'jatha' will leave..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published