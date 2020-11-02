Global  
 

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:41s - Published
On the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, devotees in Amritsar offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, on November 30.

Devotees also took holy dip at the 'Sarovar' on the occasion.

Guru Nanak Dev ji was the founder of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Prakash Utsav', is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.


Guru Nanak Guru Nanak Founder of Sikhism

Golden Temple Golden Temple Temple in Amritsar, India; the most sacred site in Sikhism

Amritsar Amritsar Metropolis in Punjab, India

Sikhism Sikhism Religion originating in the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent

