Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple

A visual artist from Chandigarh made an optical illusion portrait of Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of Gurpurab. The portrait is kept at Gurdwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib. The artist, Varun Tandon said, "I made this using 551 'Ek Onkar' (opening words of Guru Granth Sahib). You'll see 'Ek Onkar' if you take a closer look and picture of Guru Nanak Dev ji if you see it from a distance. It's an optical illusion. I've used 'Ek Onkar' in 13 different colours. It was made in 7 days. Idea was to do something different on Gurpurab."
Gurudwara Harmandar Sahib in Amritsar, popularly known as Golden Temple, has been lit in colourful lights on the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The reflection of the glittering temple fell on the 'Sarovar', the scared pond this evening. Devotees visited the Golden Temple on the occasion.
On the auspicious occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas, devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar. Devotees also took holy dip in 'Sarovar'. Bandi Chhor Divas is celebrated to mark the historical release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, from the Mughal prison along with 52 kings in 1620. Nation is also celebrating Diwali today.
Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Amritsar all set for their tractor rally on November 27. They are heading towards Delhi by stocking up essentials in trolleys. Large scale protest was organised by the farmers against the new farm laws. Delhi Police seek permission from the Government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons, in view of protest.
A Sikh 'jatha' from India will leave for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on November 27. They will leave ahead of the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary. Sikh 'jatha' will leave from Punjab's Amritsar today. This year, the 551st birth anniversary of the Sikhism founder will be marked on November 30. Speaking to ANI, a 'jatha' member and devotee, Laxman Singh said, "We will pray to Guru Maharaj to end this COVID-19 pandemic, so that we can also visit Kartarpur Sahib freely."