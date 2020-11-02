Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple

On the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, devotees in Amritsar offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, on November 30.

Devotees also took holy dip at the 'Sarovar' on the occasion.

Guru Nanak Dev ji was the founder of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Prakash Utsav', is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.