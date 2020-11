Golden Temple: Fireworks illuminate the night sky on Guru Nanak Jayanti: Watch | Oneindia News

DESCRIPTION: Punjab: Fireworks adorn the night sky around Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The auspicious day is known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Prakash Parv.

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated on November 30.

Gurudwaras are decked up and the festive fervour can be seen as devotees offer prayers.

However, this time due to the pandemic, things are different.

