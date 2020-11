Chef David Chang becomes first celebrity to win 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 00:50s - Published 4 minutes ago Chef David Chang becomes first celebrity to win 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' Chang donated his winnings to Southern Smoke Foundation, an organization that provides crisis relief for people working in the food & beverage industry. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend