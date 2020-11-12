Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 day ago

FOX 55 shows you how these unique outdoor dining experiences work.

Are two local businesses that are using unique ways to welcome new customers and comply with CDC guidelines.

Trubble Brewing and Three Rivers Distilling Co.

Fort Wayne restaurants get inventive with their outdoor dining this winter

Stand up: i'm inside one of three rivers distilling company's outdoor igloos.

An igloo like this fits 6-8 people.

Staff tells me they're super popular and are booked through december.

Three rivers has been wanting to do this even before covid-19.

Manager david mccarthy says because the inside is small, his restaurant loses business in the winter."we have a very limited number of tables and being able to extend the use of our patio through the winter just helps everybody."

Since the recent red restrictions in allen county, the igloos are helping three rivers keep their clientele up.

"it keeps people separated.

Everybody feels safe in them because it's your party, it's your friends and family that you're bringing.

You don't have to worry about a stranger sitting right beside you, coughing on your plate or anything."

Trubble brewing owner keli hankee says small businesses like hers are struggling to get people to come in during this time.

"we've definitely seen a difference here at our business.

I think people want to go out but don't necessarily feel comfortable coming inside."that's why her restaurant recently installed four different dining tents on their patio called "trubble bubbles."

The bubbles make outdoor seating possible as the temperature dips down.

"you know, you get a little bit of a greenhouse effect when the sun is out for brunch too, so they end up being cozy."but how do they keep them clean?

Hankee says in addition to wiping down surfaces and sanitizing the furniture, they use a uv light.

"we're sanitizing with uv light which disinfects the air and the surfaces, so you don't have to worry about cross contamination."she says folks should only reserve a bubble with people they're comfortable with, in order to stop the virus from spreading and ensure everyone's safety.

If you're looking for a unique dining experience that is social-distance-friendly, three rivers and trubble may be your next evening out.

In fort wayne, i'm nico pennisi, fox 55 news.