Moderna to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine for FDA Regulatory Approval

Moderna will submit its coronavirus vaccine on Nov.

30.

It is the second drugmaker to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization.

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted their vaccine on Nov.

20.

AstraZeneca, a third drugmaker with a promising vaccine, is planning to run additional tests after finding a technical error during its trial.

In a statement, Moderna said that its vaccine is 100% effective — across all ages, genders and races — at preventing severe cases of coronavirus.

The company anticipates that the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will discuss the submission on Dec.

17.

Each of these vaccines utilize mRNA, which "tricks" the body into developing an immune response.

According to NBC News, an mRNA-based drug has never won approval before.


