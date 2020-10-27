Global  
 

Supreme Court examines Trump bid to bar illegal immigrants from census

Supreme Court examines Trump bid to bar illegal immigrants from census

Trump in bid to exclude immigrants from census count [Video]

Trump in bid to exclude immigrants from census count

A case, which could shape the future of US politics by changing how many seats states have in the House of Representatives is being heard at the Supreme Court

Trump concedes he faces ‘very hard’ challenge to reverse Joe Biden victory

 Donald Trump has admitted he faces an uphill struggle to persuade the Supreme Court to overturn his defeat by Joe Biden in the presidential election. In his..
Trump continues to claim election fraud despite lack of evidence

 President Trump is still baselessly claiming election fraud occurred and signaling he may never concede. On Saturday, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court threw out..
SCOTUS weighs Trump's contentious census bid [Video]

SCOTUS weighs Trump's contentious census bid

The Supreme Court on Monday is set to take up President Donald Trump’s unprecedented and contentious effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate U.S. House of Representatives districts to states. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Mahattan DA candidates weigh in on investigation into President Trump's finances

 When President Trump leaves office, a slew of investigations promise to cause him legal headaches, including congressional inquiries and probes by the attorneys..
Arizona, Wisconsin to certify election results Monday, Trump may challenge outcome

 President Donald Trump has challenged results in several states, but the president has faced setbacks in many of those legal battles.
Trump's pardons are troubling, but presidential pardon power is absolutely essential

 Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter made wise use of pardons. It is up to voters to choose presidents of character who won't abuse the power as Trump has.
Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump plan to cut undocumented immigrants from Census

The Supreme Court on Monday will return and take up another of President Donald Trump's...
Can Trump Change A Key Census Count? Supreme Court Hears His Claim

The Constitution says that for reallocating House seats, the census must count the "whole number of...
President Trump's war on immigration takes on political overtone at Supreme Court

The president is seeking to exclude undocumented immigrants from census calculations used to...
US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News [Video]

US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News

As all eyes remains fixed on who will win the nail-biting US Presidential Polls 2020, US President Donald Trump claimed early Wednesday that he had already won the US election and, accusing rival Joe..

2 separate ballot counting lawsuits to move forward Monday [Video]

2 separate ballot counting lawsuits to move forward Monday

Monday morning a Nevada judge denied a courtroom bid by the Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Clark County, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning..

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only..

