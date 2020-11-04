Mark Kelly To Be Sworn In Wednesday

On Wednesday, former astronaut Mark Kelly will be sworn in as a US senator for Arizona.

According to CNN, Kelly defeated Republican Sen.

Martha McSally in a special election by more than 78,000 votes.

He is married to former Arizona Rep.

Gabby Giffords, who was shot and nearly killed in 2011 and is now a leader in the movement against gun violence.

Kelly campaigned on improving gun safety laws, improving services for veterans, and quality healthcare for Arizonians.