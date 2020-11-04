Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Mark Kelly To Be Sworn In Wednesday

On Wednesday, former astronaut Mark Kelly will be sworn in as a US senator for Arizona.

According to CNN, Kelly defeated Republican Sen.

Martha McSally in a special election by more than 78,000 votes.

He is married to former Arizona Rep.

Gabby Giffords, who was shot and nearly killed in 2011 and is now a leader in the movement against gun violence.

Kelly campaigned on improving gun safety laws, improving services for veterans, and quality healthcare for Arizonians.


Kelly To Be Sworn In, Flipping Arizona From Red To Blue

On Wednesday, Democrats will pick up a Senate seat when former astronaut Mark Kelly is sworn in as a US senator for Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally last month. Other senators-elect will have to wait until January to be sworn in for the new Congress. CNN reports that Kelly is able to take the oath of office right away since he won a special election. The swearing-in is slated to take place Wednesday afternoon.

