They are part of the Driving Force Multimedia Internship project at Howard University in Washington DC sponsored by Ford.

But for a change we are presenting the work of college students Bumper2Bumpertv has had an opportunity to work with during the pandemic via remote learning.

Normally we post a review of a new car, technology or other news about the auto industry.

WHAT FUTURE AUTOMOTIVE JOURNALISTS MAY LOOK LIKE.

IN TERMS OF FULL DISCLOSURE, I AM A MEMBER OF THE BLACK AUTOMOTIVE MEDIA GROUP.AND ONE OF OUR MISSIONS HAS BEEN TO IMPROVE PARITY FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN JOURNALISTS COVERING THE AUTO INDUSTRY.

ONE OF OUR PROJECTS THIS YEAR HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STUDENTS.

A GROUP OF STUDENTS FROM HOWARD UNIVERSITY HAVE PARTICIPATED IN A VIRTUAL INTERNSHIP CALLED THE DRIVING FORCE.

I WANT TO SHOW YOU SOME OF THE WORK THEY DID WITH JUST ONE WEEK’S NOTICE.

Someone asked me what’s better than driving at night.

I would have to say driving the 2005 Honda EX.

Not only do you get high KBB resale value, a this trim level you get Honda’s 127 horsepower VTEC engine.

The engine has been tried and true through seven generations of Civics.

You get 35.7 feet of cargo space with the rear seat down to stow what is important to you.And seating for five friends including yourself.

Chrome door handles liven up an already stylish cloth interior.

With power locks, windows and FM radio standard on EX models, you get one of the highest tech to cost ratio’s in the subcompact segment.

15 inch alloy wheels, sport stylish looks.

Would you sit behind the wheel of a Civic?

There is nothing better(EFX)(music nat sot for 1:02)EFX ( music bed for 1:18 ) (EFX) The all new 2020 Mazda CX5 sport..

The new crossover scored an above average reliability backed by consumer reporting.

This silhouette features a clean, sleek exterior and interior that is both comfortable and spacious.

Incorporating a six speed automatic transmission with a sports crossover vehicle.

Aside from the five star crash worthiness the Mazda CX5 fuel efficiency makes the most of 25 miles a gallon in the city and 31 miles per gallon on the highway.Also featured a drive display on the windshield and a clean dashboard overview.

The 187 horsepower crossover also features a push to start entry and a touch dynamic with a Bose sound system for enhanced music capabilities and a latch that kicks it all into sports mode.