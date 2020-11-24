Changes to holiday shopping
While in-person Black Friday shopping was down by as much as 50 percent, online shopping is breaking records.
Scammers Targeting Online Shoppers Through Social MediaA family in Florida was scammed by an ad they saw on Facebook for a giant, three-foot dinosaur toy.
Pandemic Cyber Monday the new way to shop?Because of the pandemic, retail experts tell us shoppers will have a very different experience shopping online this holiday season.
Retailers Expecting A Cyber Monday Like Never BeforeCBS4's Nancy Chen explains how COVID is changing the sales landscape.