Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Changes to holiday shopping

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Changes to holiday shopping

Changes to holiday shopping

While in-person Black Friday shopping was down by as much as 50 percent, online shopping is breaking records.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The Strive to Survive a COVID-19 Holiday Shopping Season

The Strive to Survive a COVID-19 Holiday Shopping Season The upcoming holiday season is looking much different than anyone would have suspected this time last...
E-Commerce Times - Published

What to expect for Black Friday 2020

Yes, Black Friday is still on, but aficionados of holiday shopping will notice changes big and...
CBS News - Published

Coronavirus changes Black Friday shopping as shoppers went online instead crowding into stores

U.S. shoppers went online to purchase holiday gifts and score Black Friday deals they once crowded...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Scammers Targeting Online Shoppers Through Social Media [Video]

Scammers Targeting Online Shoppers Through Social Media

A family in Florida was scammed by an ad they saw on Facebook for a giant, three-foot dinosaur toy.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:07Published
Pandemic Cyber Monday the new way to shop? [Video]

Pandemic Cyber Monday the new way to shop?

Because of the pandemic, retail experts tell us shoppers will have a very different experience shopping online this holiday season.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:03Published
Retailers Expecting A Cyber Monday Like Never Before [Video]

Retailers Expecting A Cyber Monday Like Never Before

CBS4's Nancy Chen explains how COVID is changing the sales landscape.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published