Local couple challenging community with $30,000 donation match for LUM Immigration Clinic

They want to make sure the LUM Immigration Clinic has all the financial resources it needs.

Like most of us who are Americans, Tanuja and Ketan Sheth have a personal connection to immigration.

Local couple is challenging the community to donate to the lafayette urban ministry immigration clinic with a 30- thousand dollar donation match.

News 18's anna darling found out why the sheth's decided to champion this cause.

"my husband himself is an immigrant and my parents came to this country in 1964 from india" but there is a difference in their path to becoming us citizens.

"they did not have to struggle with the immense amount of paper work and they had a lot of support for what they were doing.

This is not the case with many of the immigrants that lum serves today."

They want to motivate the community to help.

"$30,000 would get people a little bit motivated, we would match donations for the lum immigration clinic."

The clinic helps people navigate the daunting process of becoming a u-s citizen.

Nearly 850-thousand people became citizens in 2019.

About 21-percent of the population of the wlfi viewing area are immigrants.

"we need to make sure there are proper pathways for legal status, for proper residency and for eventually becoming us citizens" covid has also had a hard impact.

The u-s citizenship and immigration services suspended all in-person services for the first three months of the pandemic and has slowly reopened since.

"we need to make sure the immigration clinic is funded because it is a really important service that lum officers" and the sheths want to pay their good fortune forward.

"making sure that the immigrants of today have those same opportunities that were given to the immigrants of the past."

Anna darling news 18 sheth says there isn't a set end date to when the match grant will end.

You can find links to donate to the cause on our website wlfi.com.

