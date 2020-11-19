Gov. Kemp extends public health emergency, renews COVID-19 restrictions
Gov. Kemp extends public health emergency, renews COVID-19 restrictions
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders.
When they arrested him the next day for a criminal tresspass incident at a home on kingsley drive.
New at 11: governor brian kemp signed two executive orders orders today.
The first extends georgia's public health state of emergency until january 8, along with extending current covid-19 restrictions.
The second order includes changes that allow nurses and pharmacists to administer the pending covid-19 vaccine, including in a drive-thru setting, and permits any nurse or pharmacist to observe patients for