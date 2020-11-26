Global  
 

GHMC polls 2020: Why BJP bigwigs campaigned for civic polls | Oneindia News

Many of the big guns of The Bharatiya Janata Party descended on Hyderabad to campaign for a mere municipal election which is underway today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP South Bangalore MP Tejasvi Surya, BJP President JP Nadda among others came to the city and led a shrill campaign invoking Pakistan, Kashmir, surgical strikes, illegal immigrants, national and polarising issues.

What is at stake here?

