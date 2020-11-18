Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14 Day 58 Highlights: Eijaz Khan Becomes The First Finalist

Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 08:26s
Bigg Boss gave housemates a chance to take away Rubina Dilaik’s immunity stone to become the first finalist of the show.

But there was a twist!

Contestants had to reveal their deepest, darkest secrets on national television.

While some were shocking, others left the audience and housemates heartbroken.

Here’s everything that happened in last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14.


