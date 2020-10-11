BTS' 'Life Goes On' debuts at historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100

BTS Breaks Record as Band Attracts Over 100 Million Viewers



The latest virtual concert from BTS, "Map of the Soul ON:E," attracted more than 100 million viewers Saturday. The pay-per-view event beat their last concert in June, "BANG BANG CON The Live," which broke the Guinness World Record for most viewers for a music concert livestream, with more than three-quarters of a million fans from the BTS ARMY in 100 countries. The South Korean seven-piece performed on four huge stages, and fans were able to choose between six different screens. The concert comes soon after the massive success of the band's first single entirely in English, "Dynamite," which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart last month, and stayed there for three weeks.

