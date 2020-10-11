Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BTS' 'Life Goes On' debuts at historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
BTS' 'Life Goes On' debuts at historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100
The song is the K-pop group's third No. 1 on the chart in three months.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

BTS BTS South Korean boy band

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up charity auction [Video]

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up charity auction

K-pop band BTS is offering up its outfits from the music video for hit single "Dynamite" to the highest bidder in a Beverly Hills charity auction in January.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published
BTS snags K-pop's first ever Grammy nomination [Video]

BTS snags K-pop's first ever Grammy nomination

South Korean boy band BTS on Tuesday (November 24) snagged the first ever Grammy nomination for a K-pop band, taking the worldwide sensation a step closer to winning the music award.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

BTS: K-pop band earns first ever Grammy nomination

 It's also the first time a Korean pop group has been nominated at the prestigious US music awards.
BBC News

Billboard Hot 100 Billboard Hot 100 Song chart in U.S.

BTS Breaks Record as Band Attracts Over 100 Million Viewers [Video]

BTS Breaks Record as Band Attracts Over 100 Million Viewers

The latest virtual concert from BTS, "Map of the Soul ON:E," attracted more than 100 million viewers Saturday. The pay-per-view event beat their last concert in June, "BANG BANG CON The Live," which broke the Guinness World Record for most viewers for a music concert livestream, with more than three-quarters of a million fans from the BTS ARMY in 100 countries. The South Korean seven-piece performed on four huge stages, and fans were able to choose between six different screens.   The concert comes soon after the massive success of the band's first single entirely in English, "Dynamite," which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart last month, and stayed there for three weeks. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published

Billboard (magazine) Billboard (magazine) American music magazine

Cardi B named Billboard Woman of the Year [Video]

Cardi B named Billboard Woman of the Year

Cardi B has been named the recipient of the 2020 Billboard Woman of the Year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

BTS' 'Life Goes On' Launches as Historic No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

BTS' "Life Goes On" soars onto the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1. It's BTS' third Hot 100 No. 1, and the...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

BTS Score Top Placements on Billboard 200, Billboard Hot 100 & More Top Music News | Billboard News [Video]

BTS Score Top Placements on Billboard 200, Billboard Hot 100 & More Top Music News | Billboard News

BTS tops both the Billboard 200 albums chart and the Billboard Hot 100 and the ARMY is rightfully losing it over their victories. Plus, new debuts from Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes and Justin..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:00Published
BTS' 'Life Goes On' Debuts at Historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100 [Video]

BTS' 'Life Goes On' Debuts at Historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100

BTS' 'Life Goes On' Debuts at Historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100. The song is the K-pop group's third No. 1 on the chart in three months. The other two songs were "Dynamite" and "Savage..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:44Published
BTS' Reacts to First Grammy Nomination, Recording Academy Chief Responds to The Weeknd & More News | Billboard News [Video]

BTS' Reacts to First Grammy Nomination, Recording Academy Chief Responds to The Weeknd & More News | Billboard News

BTS' Reacts to First Grammy Nomination, Recording Academy Chief Responds to The Weeknd & More News | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:26Published