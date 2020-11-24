Global  
 

China gave COVID-19 vaccine Kim Jong Un: analyst

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:46s - Published
China gave COVID-19 vaccine Kim Jong Un: analyst

China gave COVID-19 vaccine Kim Jong Un: analyst

China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources.

Gloria Tso reports.


