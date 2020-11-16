'Up to pubs' whether to admit unvaccinated customers, says Gove

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast the Prime Minister goinginto self-isolation "doesn't affect the amount of work he'll be able to dodriving forward the agenda". The Prime Minister, who was admitted to intensivecare with coronavirus in April, has confirmed he was notified by NHS Test andTrace on Sunday that he must self-isolate and will now remain at Number 10 fora period of 14 days.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55Published
The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period. Restrictions will be lifted across theU.K. between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, with up to three households being allowed tomeet indoors as a part of a "bubble" within that period.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has announced the government and devolved administrations have agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the Christmas period.
For five days, between December 23 to December 27, people will be able to form a Christmas social bubble allowing three households to get together under one roof.
Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn