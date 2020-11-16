Global  
 

'Up to pubs' whether to admit unvaccinated customers, says Gove

Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast it's 'up to any individual pub owner' whetherto admit customers if they hadn't received a coronavirus vaccine.

The Ministerfor the Cabinet Office said mass vaccination represented 'an exit strategy'from the situation the country was facing.


Covid: Hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tiers, says Gove

 Michael Gove warns MPs strict rules are still needed in England despite lockdown ending on 2 December.
BBC News
UK government running 'Orwellian' unit to circumvent transparency laws and block freedom of information requests

 The British government is operating a secretive internal unit to block requests for information by the public under transparency laws, it has been revealed.
WorldNews

